Festival combo tickets will be issued from today

Mysuru: To enable the tourists visit tourist spots with ease, the district administration in association with Tourism Department has launched a combo ticket system.With Dasara mood setting in ahead of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara, the district administration has introduced the combo ticket system for the benefit of tourists and general public alike.

By buying this ticket, the buyers can visit- Palace, Mysuru Zoo, Chamundi Hills, Railway Museum and Brindavan Gardens at KRS in neighbouring Mandya, totalling five tourist spots. Without waiting to buy tickets at every tourist spots, the tourists can look for gaining easy entry with combo ticket in hand.

It will be issued from September 20 and will be available till October 5. For adults it is Rs 500 and for kids Rs 250 per person. It will be available at KSTDC hotel and travels section, KSRTC sub-urban and city bus stands, railway station, Chamundi Hill, Zoo, Palace and KRS and prominent hotels in the city.