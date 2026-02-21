Feud over foreign trip ends in tragedy as woman dies by suicide

A family dispute over a foreign vacation ended in tragedy after a 46-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Saraswathipuram in Mysuru on Wednesday evening. Police have launched an investigation as conflicting claims emerge from family members.

The deceased, Sandhya, reportedly had an argument with her husband Ranganath regarding plans for an overseas tour. According to sources, Ranganath objected to the immediate trip, citing their son’s examinations. Following the argument, he reportedly left the house briefly. During his absence, Sandhya allegedly hanged herself in her room.

Married for 25 years, the couple had built their life in Mysuru after Sandhya moved from Bengaluru. They have a daughter, Srishti, studying abroad, and a teenage son, Kaushik. Soon after the incident, Srishti levelled serious allegations against her father and brother, accusing them of subjecting her mother to mental harassment. She claimed her father often doubted her mother’s character and argued over financial matters. She further alleged that both men were responsible for driving her mother to take the extreme step and demanded strict legal action.

In contrast, Kaushik rejected the allegations, maintaining that the disagreement was minor. He said his father merely suggested postponing the trip because of his exams and denied any persistent harassment at home.

Ranganath also dismissed the accusations, stating that he shared a loving relationship with his wife and had transferred most of his assets to her name. He said he had supported her international travel in the past and denied any involvement in her death. Police have registered a case based on a complaint from Sandhya’s brother and are examining all angles, including allegations of abetment to suicide.