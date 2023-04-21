Fifth Congress candidate list turns out the most challenging of the lot

Bengaluru: The Congress party has already released five lists of its candidates and has dealt with all the issues that could have been escalated later or downplayed during the next 20 days of campaigning. The fifth edition of the list is something of a big challenge to the party where it cannot afford to go wrong.

The fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections was released by Congress on Wednesday. It is important to note that the grand old party replaced the candidate running against current state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, making a minor change.

The Shiggaon Assembly candidate that the BJP had chosen, CM Basavaraj Bommai, has been replaced by Congress. With this list the Congress party has made its intentions clear by fielding a strong Muslim candidate against Chief Minister Bommai. Why the change is a matter of concern for both BJP and Congress.

Bommai is the BJP candidate for the Shiggaon assembly seat; the party has Mohammed Yousuf Savanur on its fourth list. In the outgoing assembly, Bommai is the Shiggaon constituency's representative. Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from Shiggaon has been given the ticket by the party after Yusuf Savnoor was announced.

The party is also treading very cautiously on the coastal belt which is termed as a Hindutva laboratory of Karnataka if not that of entire South India. Here Mangaluru North constituency has become a tough nut to crack even to the seasoned Screening Committee members of the party which is headed by the party president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Veerappa Moily, KC Venugopal and others.

This constituency is posing a big challenge to the Congress party. There are basically five contenders Mohideen Bava MLA from 2013, Inayat Ali general secretary of KPCC, Mijaru Shashidhar Hegde former Mayor and five-time Corporator of Mangalore City Corporation and two others Kavita Sanil and Pratibha Kulai.