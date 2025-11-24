Fight is between ‘rebellious’ and ‘compromised’ Siddaramaiah: Bommai on K’taka leadership change

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the fight for the state's leadership is actually between a ‘rebellious’ and ‘compromised’ Siddaramaiah.

“If he is the earlier rebellious Siddaramaiah, he will not give up power under any circumstances. But if he is a compromising Siddaramaiah, he will yield. Siddaramaiah’s situation should not have come to this, where he beats his chest saying that he will remain Chief Minister for five years,” said the former chief minister while commenting on the leadership change in the state.

He claimed that people will know this month to what extent Siddaramaiah has retained his firmness.

“Siddaramaiah, we have known, has always been rebellious. His politics have always been tough and uncompromising. Now we will know whether that core nature has changed because of his desire to continue in power,” he said.

He also claimed that since the day Siddaramaiah came to power, the Congress house developed cracks.

“These cracks have only widened,” he said.

He said that the BJP will make decisions at an appropriate time, depending on how things unfold over the leadership change in the state.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah stated that he will continue as Chief Minister if the high command decides so. “I will abide by the decision of the high command,” he said.

Siddaramaiah has also said that he will head the state for the full five-year term and will present budgets for the rest of the term.

On Saturday, Siddaramaiah also met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and held a lengthy discussion.

“The final decision on all matters will be taken by the high command. I will do as instructed by the high command. If they want me to continue as the Chief Minister, I will continue. I will act as per the instructions of the high command,” he said.