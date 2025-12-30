FIR filed against BJP MLA over alleged Rs 99 lakh loan default

Bidar: An FIR has been registered against Basavakalyan BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar on charges of failing to repay a loan of Rs 99 lakh allegedly taken during the 2023 Assembly elections. The case has been registered at the Basavakalyan City Police Station following a complaint by businessman Sanju Sugure.

According to the complaint, Sharanu Salagar had approached Sugure during the 2023 election campaign seeking financial assistance to meet election-related expenses. Sugure alleged that he extended a loan of Rs 99 lakh to the MLA, trusting his position and assurances of repayment.

The complainant stated that as security for the loan, Salagar had handed over a blank cheque and signed letterhead. Despite repeated requests for repayment, the MLA allegedly failed to return the money. The complaint further claims that on September 14, Salagar agreed in the presence of elders to repay the amount and issued another cheque towards settlement.

On September 16, Sugure’s wife and son reportedly visited the MLA’s residence to confirm whether the cheque could be deposited in the bank. At that time, an argument allegedly broke out at Salagar’s house. The complainant has accused the MLA of threatening his wife and son for insisting on depositing the cheque and demanding repayment of the loan.

The complaint also alleges that whenever Sugure or his family members visited Salagar’s residence seeking their money back, they were abused using foul language and threatened with dire consequences. On September 19, when the cheque issued by the MLA was deposited, it was returned unpaid by the bank.

Further, Karnataka Bank reportedly informed the complainant that the MLA’s account had been closed. Following this development, Sugure approached the court seeking legal recourse. A case was subsequently filed before the Bengaluru Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court.

Acting on the court’s directions, the Basavakalyan City Police registered an FIR against Sharanu Salagar and initiated an investigation into the matter. Police officials said they are examining financial documents, bank records and statements from all parties involved to ascertain the facts.

The case has triggered political ripples in Bidar district, with opposition parties demanding accountability from the ruling BJP. However, there has been no official response from Sharanu Salagar or the BJP leadership so far regarding the allegations.

Police said the investigation is at a preliminary stage and further action will be taken based on evidence and legal opinion. The developments are being closely watched, as the case involves a sitting legislator and serious allegations of financial misconduct and criminal intimidation.