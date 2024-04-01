Live
Firearms holders asked to surrender arms ahead of polls
Chikmagalur: Known for its stunning landscapes and rich coffee estates, Chikmagalur district boasts the highest number of licensed firearms in the region, totaling over 10,000. Nestled amidst serene single houses and sprawling coffee plantations, firearm ownership has been a longstanding tradition here, often seen as essential for self-protection.
However, with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the district police department has taken proactive measures to ensure a safe and secure electoral process.
In light of this, residents have been directed to surrender their firearms to the respective police stations within a seven-day period. This directive comes as part of the election code of conduct enforcement, aimed at maintaining law and order during the electoral proceedings.
A screening committee has been established to oversee the surrender process, providing an avenue for individuals who feel threatened or require firearm possession for personal safety to submit applications. The police department stands ready to conduct thorough inspections and seize firearms as necessary, ensuring compliance with the directive.
Speaking to reporters District Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate highlighted the significance of this initiative against the backdrop of the impending elections.
With a significant number of licensed firearms in the district, particularly in hilly areas, single houses, and coffee estates, individuals with licenses obtained under perceived life-threatening circumstances have been urged to comply with the surrender directive.
Businesses such as banks and jewelry shops have also been advised to approach the screening committee for necessary clearance.