Firing near Gali Janardhan’s residence in Ballari

Ballari (Karnataka): Four FIRs were registered in connection with the violent clashes that erupted over the installation of banners ahead of a Valmiki statue unveiling programme here, police said on Friday.

One person died in the clashes on Thursday, and BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy is among those booked in connection with the clashes. The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered an inquiry into the incident. Security was beefed up in Ballari, even as the situation remained peaceful on Friday, a day after clashes allegedly broke out between supporters of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharath Reddy over the installation of banners, police said.

BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and former minister Sriramulu, and others were booked in connection with the clashes, police said. Superintendent of Police (In-charge) Ranjit Kumar Bandaru said there was a ruckus in front of Janardhan Reddy’s residence in the Havambhavi area on Thursday in connection with the installation of a flex regarding the unveiling of the Valmiki statue between the supporters of Janardhan Reddy, Sriramulu and the supporters of local MLA Bharath Reddy and his supporter Satish Reddy.

“There was stone pelting and an accidental firing leading to the death of a person. All of this led to a frantic situation. Police subsequently brought the situation under control by dispersing the people gathered,” he told reporters here. Stating that the situation is currently peaceful, the officer said, “We have got extra forces, ten Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 12 District Armed Reserve (DAR) parties. Officials and forces have been called from Chitradurga, Koppal and Vijayanagara districts, and bandobast has been made.”

“ The post-mortem of the deceased Rajashekhar Reddy has been conducted, and necessary bandobast has been made for his last rites, he said. Rejecting the police failure claim, the SP said, the police have responded to the situation immediately, but as there was a sudden development of events and people gathered at a quick pace, the situation did not come under control initially; but subsequently, the police have brought the situation under control. As per the preliminary information, the bullet that hit the victim was not from the police weapon, he said, “we have come to know it had come from a private weapon. We are examining it. The FSL team is checking. Information will be shared.”

Footage has been gathered, and they are being analysed, he said. “Four cases have been registered, including a case of murder based on a complaint by Bharat Reddy supporters following the death of Rajashekhar Reddy, an attempt to murder case has been registered on behalf of Satish Reddy, one person has filed SC/ST case against Janardhana Reddy, and police has filed suo moto case against all those present and were involved in the incident. Investigation is on,” he added. R Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said no one has been arrested so far. “We have seized five guns so far. We will take custody of more guns. An inquiry is also being conducted into who all had licences, who did not have licences, and who violated the rules,” he said. He said that an inquiry will also be conducted into possible police failure.