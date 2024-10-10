First ask BJP chief to quit: Minister Kharge

Bengaluru: Minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday that those who demand Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case should first ask State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra to quit.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress party office in Bengaluru, State Information and Technology Minister Kharge alleged that Vijayendra, in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, has provided details of the cases against him. Claiming that Vijayendra was also summoned in a money laundering case, Kharge demanded the resignation of the state BJP chief. All opposition leaders involved in the land de-notification case should resign, he demanded.

"Even the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy was "involved" in illegal activities. Ask for their resignation first, then talk about our Chief Minister," Kharge urged.

Replying to a query whether the MUDA case hurt the party's poll performance in the Haryana Assembly elections, Kharge said, "Do people in Haryana understand what MUDA is? Do people here understand Jat politics or Haryana politics? Why didn't it affect the party in Jammu and Kashmir then? J&K was a slap across the face for the BJP. Why didn't India's James Bond Ajit Doval say anything now?" Advocating for caste census, Kharge said: "It helps in governance and administration."