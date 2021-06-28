First-Of-Its-Kind Campaign For Children Started In Karnataka's Haveri District To Combat The Third Wave Of The Pandemic

According to state Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, a month-long, first-of-its-kind, complete health check-up campaign for children under the age of 16 has been initiated across the Haveri district as part of the state's preparations for a probable third wave of COVID-19 as stated by experts.

Haveri is the first district in the state to launch a first-of-its-kind health check-up program that is aimed solely at children.

The government is making sure that no child goes hungry. Bommai is a member of the Shiggaon Legislative Assembly from the district of Shiggaon.

2.75 lakh children below the age of 16 in the district would be screened during the camp, which began on June 25 and will end on July 30, he said, adding that teachers and parents will also be checked and vaccinated.

The initiative was launched, as per the district Incharge Minister, in light of a study submitted to the State government by the Technical Advisory Committee, which stated that the probable third wave could damage youngsters.

The Minister added, even though vaccination of children has not yet been decided, it is critical to look after the children's health and prevent them from malnutrition. He stated that the screening is going to be done in all of the district's Primary Health Centres, with the goal of improving children's overall health.

Basavaraj S Bommai mentioned that the health check-ups are being conducted by paediatricians at all of the PHCs in the district, which covers every village, and essential medicines and nutritional packages will be distributed to impoverished youngsters later.

He also added that the records of the children will be kept and during the checkups, if it's found that any child is suffering from any kind of health problem then it will be monitored for almost the next five years.