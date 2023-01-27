First priority must be given to provide basic facilities to children: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The first priority must be given to provide the basic infrastructure to the children, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking after opening the Science Fair-2023 here on Friday, CM Bommai said the government spends crores of rupees on the residential educational institutions. Money is spent on building, compound walls and other things. As told in the State cabinet and functions special attention must be given on providing basic facilities to kids. "First you make the changes to be done and then focus on other things". Bommai said despite spending Rs 30 crore on each school the facilities that should have been made to the children are not happening. This is the gift of the previous governments due to the contract system. When Govind Karjol was the Social Welfare Minister, special funds was given towards providing desk, sleeping place and books, and lot of things have improved in the last three years. "It is happy to note that the Residential Schools Association organised the Science Fair. The purpose of starting the residential schools is to provide higher education, quality education to SC/ST and Backward Classes children. Over 1000 schools are participating in this science fair. Upon the evaluation of these schools it was found that the students of these schools have improved a lot and scored more marks than others in the competitive exams. They have come out of inferiority complex and gained self-confidence. These institutions need to be strengthened further, and the children must be given quality education for them to develop their personality. The government is formulating special programs in this regard", he said.

The CM Bommai said 1,000 schools is a big arrangement and parents have sent their kids to schools. There is a responsibility on them to take care of these children and provide quality education in order to ensure them a bright future. This will help in bringing changes in society. The government is ready to release the grants if the schools give a list of shortage. Officials must visit all the schools and steps must be taken to start the PU courses from those schools that have completed ten years and have all the infrastructure facilities.

Stressing the need to start the competitive exams in schools, Bommai said equality has been ensured among the kids. The shortfalls in schools must be addressed and take all steps to prepare the children to face the competitive exams. The students have come here by scoring good marks and they must go back from here with over 90 percent marks. Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari has done good works and teaching karate to three lakh girl students is a big achievement. The minister has taken steps to remove untouchability in the society.

He said holding the science fair is a good experiment to allow the kids to show their scientific temperament. Earlier, learning science was very difficult and now things have changed. Introducing science to deprived children will bring changes in the society. This kind of science fair must be held in other places.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N Manjunath, Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary P Manivannan and others were present.