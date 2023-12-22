Fishing vessel sinks

Udupi: A fishing boat hailing from Malpe in Udupi district encountered a perilous situation as it sank in the deep sea. Fortunately, all eight fishermen on board were successfully rescued.

The ill-fated boat, named 'Shri Narayan' and owned by Kadekaru Raksha, had embarked on a fishing expedition from Malpe port on the night of December 12. Approximately at 6:30 a.m. on December 19, while fishing at a distance of 26 kilometers from Malpe port, the vessel collided with an underwater object, resulting in significant damage.

The impact led to water ingress into the boat, prompting the crew to send distress messages via wireless communication to nearby vessels. Responding swiftly, the crew of the Srimukambika Anugrah boat, engaged in fishing in the vicinity, rushed to aid and attempted to salvage the sinking vessel.

Despite their efforts, the escalating water pressure proved insurmountable, and by around 8 o'clock, 'Shri Narayan' succumbed to the sea, sinking entirely. The fishermen were subsequently rescued by a nearby vessel, silently navigating the troubled waters, and safely brought to the shores of Malpe port.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the incident has resulted in financial losses amounting to around ₹18 lakh. The circumstances leading to the collision and subsequent sinking are currently under investigation, highlighting the inherent risks and challenges faced by fishermen during their maritime activities. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.