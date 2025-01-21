Five Alva’s Cadets to Represent Karnataka and Goa at Republic Day Camp

Mangalore: Demonstrating excellence in the National Cadet Corps (NCC), five cadets from Alva’s Education Foundation have been selected to participate in the Republic Day Camp (RDC) for the 2025 Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

Representing the Karnataka and Goa Directorate in the Air Wing are Hardik Shetty, Niroop S., and Jevita Pearl, with Jevita set to showcase her skills in the Prime Minister’s Rally. Ajraj has been chosen to represent the 5th Karnataka Naval Unit in the Naval Wing.

*A Record of NCC Excellence*

This milestone brings Alva’s tally of RDC participants to 49, solidifying its status as a hub of NCC distinction. Over the years, 44 cadets from the institution have participated in the prestigious Republic Day Parade, underscoring Alva’s commitment to nurturing disciplined and dedicated cadets.

Alva’s Education Foundation has hosted more than 57 military camps, five Army recruitment rallies, and Agnipath recruitment exams. Its sustained efforts have earned it the Best Institution Award four times. Beyond national events, Alva’s cadets are active contributors to community initiatives, including cleanliness drives, volunteering at public events, and organising blood donation camps.

Dr. M. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, and Trustee Vivek Alva lauded the cadets’ selection, calling it a testament to their hard work and dedication. They reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting students in achieving excellence and contributing to nation-building.