Five arrested in film-style petrol bunk robbery near Hunsur

Mysuru: In a major breakthrough, the Bilikere police have arrested five accused involved in a daring film-style robbery at an Indian Oil petrol bunk near Kirumuddanahalli in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. The accused had allegedly stormed the petrol station at night and robbed the staff at machete-point after threatening them with weapons.

The incident had taken place on February 12 when the employees at the petrol bunk were preparing to close operations for the day. According to police, around 10 pm the staff had shut down the fuel pumps and were counting the day’s collection inside the office when five men suddenly entered the premises in an old model Skoda car.

The gang allegedly threatened the staff using machetes and a dragger knife. During the robbery, two employees, Ajay Kumar and Dinesh, were assaulted before the accused looted the cash kept in the office. The entire sequence was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol station.

Based on the CCTV footage and technical investigation, the Bilikere police launched a manhunt and eventually tracked down the suspects. The police arrested the prime accused Lakshman from Mandya along with four others from Channapatna and Hassan.

During interrogation, investigators discovered that the robbery was actually planned inside the Mandya Central Prison where the accused had previously met while serving sentences in other criminal cases. Police said Lakshman had come in contact with the other four accused during his earlier stay in prison.

After being released, the gang allegedly planned the robbery together. As part of their strategy, one of the accused initially visited the petrol bunk pretending to drink water and observe the premises. He even took a photograph of the Paytm scanner displayed at the counter before leaving the spot.

A short while later, the group returned together and carried out the robbery.

Police have recovered the stolen cash and the weapons used in the crime. Officials said the swift action by the Bilikere police has brought relief to residents of the region who were shocked by the brazen robbery.