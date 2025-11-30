Five Dead, Seven Hurt as Tempo Overturns on NH-66 in Udupi

Udupi: Five migrant workers were killed and seven others injured when a goods vehicle ferrying them along with decoration materials overturned near Kottalakotte in Uliyaragoli village on NH-66 on Sunday. The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Kaup police station.

The tempo had reportedly been hired by a local decoration agency and was driven by Ranjith, who, according to police sources, may have been speeding before losing control. With 12 workers onboard—three seated in the driver’s cabin and nine in the rear—the vehicle struck the median, flipped, and rolled onto the service road.

The impact proved fatal for Kamal and Samaresh of West Midnapore in West Bengal; Pappu Ravidas (28) from Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district; Harish (27) from Assam; and Gopunath (50) from Agartala, Tripura. All sustained severe injuries to the head and chest.

Seven others were rushed to private hospitals in Udupi, where several are said to be in the ICU. The driver Ranjith is also undergoing intensive treatment.

Police said the group was on its way to a venue for decoration work when the accident occurred. Investigators are looking into whether overspeeding or a mechanical fault caused the driver to lose control. Tyre skid marks and the position of the overturned vehicle indicate a sudden swerve, officials said.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with transporting labourers along with goods in non-passenger vehicles. Officials said such practices continue despite repeated advisories, as workers and contractors opt for cheaper and quicker transport options.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress