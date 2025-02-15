Five Indian Grey Wolf Cubs Born at Bankapura Sanctuary

Koppal: A female Indian grey wolf has given birth to five cubs at the Bankapura wolf sanctuary. This birth is seen as a positive sign of the species' growth; as Indian grey wolves are classified as endangered.

State Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that the sanctuary, spanning approximately 332 hectares under the Gangavathi wildlife division, plays a crucial role in protecting not just wolves but also other species such as leopards, hyenas, foxes, peacocks, hares, and porcupines. He also emphasised that the Forest Department has strengthened measures to prevent poaching and ensure the safety of these animals.

This marks the second instance of wolf cubs being born in the sanctuary in recent months. In January, another female wolf had given birth to eight cubs, bringing renewed hope for the survival of the species. With the latest birth, the total wolf population in the sanctuary is estimated to have reached between 40 and 45.

To safeguard the newborn cubs, authorities have installed surveillance cameras around their den and have urged visitors to avoid causing any disturbances in the area. The efforts taken by the Forest Department aim to create a secure environment that supports the natural growth of the Indian wolf population.