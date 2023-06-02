Five Poll Guarantees Would Be Implemented In Karnataka, Says CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah , the chief minister of Karnataka, confirmed the implementation of five guarantees made by the Congress party prior to the assembly elections on Friday. According to the chief minister, the cabinet thoroughly reviewed these pledges before deciding to put them into practise during the current fiscal year "without any discrimination of caste or religion."



The government has pledged to provide five essential benefits to citizens across the state. These include 200 units of free electricity to households under the GruhaJyoti scheme, a monthly payment of ₹2,000 to female heads of households through the Gruha Lakshmi program. Additionally, every member of a below poverty line (BPL) household will receive 10 kg of rice forfree under the Anna Bhagya initiative. Unemployed graduates and diploma holders between the ages of 18-25 will receive financial aid of ₹3,000 and ₹1,500 respectively for a duration of two years under the Yuva Nidhi program. Finally, women will be granted free travel in public transport buses through the Shakti scheme.

However, for the beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme would be required to electronically submit their Aadhaar information and bank account numbers. Applications for the programme must be received between June 15 and July 15. The money will be deposited into the woman's account on August 15.

Furthermore, under the Anna Bhagya programme, every BPL and Antyodaya cardholder will start receiving 10 kilogramme of food grains on July 1. On June 11, the Gruha Shakti scheme will go into effect, allowing all women in the state to travel for free on any government-run bus, with the exception of AC buses and non-AC sleeper buses.