Five tigers spotted near quarry in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar: Panicgripped residents of Nanjedevanapura village in Chamarajanagar district after the movement of five tigers was captured on a drone camera inside a stone quarry area. Following the confirmation, Forest Department personnel have launched an intensive operation and set up camp at the spot to closely monitor the situation.

After the presence of the tigers was confirmed, officials from the Biligiri Ranganatha Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve buffer zone intensified combing operations in and around the affected area. The unusual sighting of as many as five tigers together has raised serious concern among villagers, farmers, and authorities alike.

According to officials, the tiger movement was detected on agricultural land belonging to a local farmer, Kumaraswamy, in Nanjedevanapura. The development triggered widespread fear in nearby villages, prompting the district administration to take immediate preventive measures. Chamarajanagar Tahsildar Girija has imposed prohibitory orders in three villages—Nanjedevanapura, Udigala and Veeranapura—for two days, December 22 and 23, to ensure public safety during the operation.

Under the prohibitory orders, residents have been instructed not to gather in groups, avoid moving alone, and remain indoors as much as possible while forest officials carry out the operation. Authorities said the restrictions were necessary to prevent any untoward incidents during the tiger-tracking and combing exercise.

Two trained elephants, Ishwara and Lakshmana, have been deployed as part of the operation, and officials indicated that another phase of combing would be carried out later in the evening. The use of elephants is aimed at tracking the movement of the tigers and guiding them safely back into forested areas, if required. However, the Forest Department’s initial plan to drive the tigers back into the forest using elephants has drawn opposition from local farmers. Residents have demanded that the tigers be captured instead of being chased away, citing fears over their safety, livestock, and crops. Farmers argued that merely driving the animals back into the forest may not eliminate the risk, as the tigers could return.

Chamarajanagar MLA C. Puttarangashetty visited Nanjedevanapura and personally reviewed the situation. He interacted with anxious villagers and farmers and acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, noting that capturing five tigers would be a challenging task. The MLA assured residents that their concerns would be conveyed to the highest level.

Puttarangashetty later spoke to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the phone, informing him about the widespread panic following the sighting of five tigers in the village limits. He requested the deployment of additional expert teams, veterinarians, and senior forest officials to handle the situation effectively. The Chief Minister reportedly assured him that he would immediately discuss the matter with the Forest Minister.

Subsequently, the MLA also spoke to Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who assured that a special team would be dispatched without delay. Forest officials said the situation is being closely monitored and all necessary precautions are in place to ensure the safety of both residents and wildlife.