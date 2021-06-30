FKCCI urges minister to defer licence fee hike 

Bengaluru: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs & Legal Metrology has proposed to increase the licence, verification and stamp fees for calibration of weights and measures with effect from June 2021.



In this regard, Perikal M Sundar, president, FKCCI along with CA Dr. I.S. Prasad, senior vice president, FKCCI and B.V. Gopal Reddy, vice president, FKCCI met Umesh Katti, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs & Legal Metrology on Wednesday at Vidhana Soudha.

"All Businesses and trade establishments are severely affected by the two successive waves of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. They have just opened their businesses and the full activities are yet to commence in full swing. Severe inflation in the market on almost all commodities has affected the businesses supported by hike in power tariff and other such services," Sundar said. FKCCI requested the minister to defer the proposed hike in the fees for at least a period of one year.

"The minister has assured that he would take up this issue in the board meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday and take appropriate action," Sundar stated.