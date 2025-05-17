Fleecing by blood banks under scanner of Drug ontrol board

Bengaluru: In its continued efforts to safeguard public health, the Health department has turned its attention to an alarming issue plaguing the state’s blood bank units. After months of cracking down on adulterated foods and harmful chemical additives, the department is now investigating widespread complaints about overcharging, poor hygiene, and regulatory violations in blood storage and transfusion centres across Karnataka.

Sources in the department confirmed that a series of complaints have reached the Drug Control Board, alleging that blood banks are demanding exorbitant charges, failing to maintain cleanliness, and violating standard safety protocols. In response, the health authorities have initiated surprise inspections of blood banks in both public and private healthcare facilities across the state.

According to health officials, complaints range from unauthorized handling of donated blood, unsanitary storage conditions, to mismanagement of blood collected during donation camps. It is alleged that blood collected free of cost during voluntary donation drives is being diverted for unauthorized sale, often at inflated prices.

“We are receiving serious complaints about black-market practices and financial exploitation in blood banks. Our teams are collecting samples and conducting thorough inspections of these units,” said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, confirming the crackdown.

As per reports, several blood banks are charging above the government-mandated price for specific blood types, especially when demand is high. Patients are being told to pay extra or provide replacement donors—and if they fail to do so, they are denied blood. This form of exploitation has drawn severe criticism, especially from those in urgent need of life-saving transfusions.

Furthermore, many units reportedly lack trained staff, and the standard operating procedures for blood safety and hygiene are not being followed. Inspections revealed improper handling, lack of refrigeration monitoring, and unclean facilities, raising concerns about the safety of transfusions.

> “There is a serious gap between the rules on paper and what’s happening on the ground. Blood is a sacred, life-saving resource. It cannot be turned into a commodity,” a senior health official remarked during one of the ongoing inspections.

The health department has launched this inspection drive with the support of the Drug Control Board, which is now collecting evidence for a comprehensive report. Officials said that once the findings are compiled, strong legal and administrative action will follow.

This move comes shortly after the department’s state-wide campaign against adulterated food, artificial colouring agents, and chemical-laced snacks, which led to the seizure of thousands of unsafe products and multiple criminal cases.

“Our job is to protect public health, whether it’s food or blood. We will not allow profiteering or negligence when lives are at stake,” Minister Gundu Rao emphasised.

As the inspection reports are being compiled, citizens and health activists have welcomed the move, urging the government to ensure strict compliance with safety norms and affordable access to blood, especially for marginalized communities.

The coming weeks are expected to reveal the full extent of the irregularities in Karnataka’s blood banks. The health department has assured that it will not hesitate to take license cancellation, criminal action, or policy reform based on the outcomes of the investigation.