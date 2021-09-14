Flight with Shobha Karandlaje onboard returns after technical glitch

Bengaluru: The Air India 9I 517 plane, which was about to depart from the city's Kempegowda International Airport to Hyderabad, returned to the parking lot from the runway on Sunday due to a technical fault. Many people, including the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje and others were on board.



The plane had to take off from the station at 6.45 pm. It was supposed to reach Hyderabad at 8.15 pm. When the aircraft stopped on the runway for take-off, a technical flaw occurred. Sources say the aircraft was brought back to the parking lot at the airport as a precautionary measure.

As the officers approached Shobha Karandlaje, who was sitting on the plane and said, 'You will have a separate flight. For now you can get down from the plane and relax in the elite room.'

Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who refused to get off the plane, said: 'Everyone who are travelling by plane are equal. Do not discriminate. Make a separate flight to send everyone out safely. I will finally get off the plane after everyone leaves. ' Sources say that shortly thereafter, passengers were sent to Hyderabad by a separate flight.