Focus on research in Ayurveda, states Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: More research should be undertaken in Ayurveda to prevent outbreak of diseases, says Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar. Speaking on the occasion of valedictory ceremony of silver jubilee celebrations of RGUHS here on Monday the Minister said, like Allopathy, more research is needed in Ayurveda also so that we have empirical evidence. Every medical college should focus more on research work. It is necessary to develop the university into a world class university, he said.



Oxford University has developed Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, RGUHS should also be able to provide solutions to any kind of diseases. More than 28 lakh people are losing their lives annually in poor countries due to NCD. India is also facing this issue to a great extant. Ayurveda can provide better solution for these kind of lifestyle diseases where prevention is the best solution, said the Minister.

Regarding the appointment of Vice Chancellor the Minister said that the matter would have been discussed with the Governor, but due to Covid it could not be done. "I have written to the governor regarding this. Will discuss this issue in person after getting his appointment, said Dr.Sudhakar. The matter is discussed with the Chief Minister and the suggestions given by the CM will also be brought to the notice of Hon'ble governor," he added.

"RGUHS is India's largest and prestigious health sciences university. Our government is very clear that a person with eminence, excellent reputation and track record should be appointed as VC of this university. Any person leading such an university should have a credibility that is behind doubt. No person with poor track record or allegations can occupy that chair, atleast as long as I am the minister," Dr.Sudhakar said.

Instructions have been passed to conduct random tests at Airports, railway stations and Bus stands. People should adhere to the guidelines. Permission is not given for malls, cinema theatres to open. We will increase the testing as industries are permitted to operate with more number of people.

The minister claimed that the government is strengthening the pediatric department in all district hospitals to tackle the third wave. 1,763 medical officers have been recruited in record time.

"Rural areas are facing shortage of doctors though there is a surge in the number of medical students. Because doctors opt for urban areas only. More doctors should come forward to serve in rural area," he added.