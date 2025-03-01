Follow Road Rules to Prevent Accidents: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru: State Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy has urged all motorists to strictly adhere to road rules to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

Speaking at the ‘Saferathon-2025’ event at Kanteerava Stadium, organized by the Karnataka Transport Department in collaboration with the Bengaluru City Police, the minister emphasized the growing global concern over road safety.

"India ranks first in the number of road accidents, with over 4.5 lakh accidents occurring annually, resulting in more than 1.5 lakh fatalities. Karnataka alone records around 33,000 accidents each year, with over 12,000 deaths and 50,000 serious injuries. It is the responsibility of every road user to help bring down these alarming numbers," Reddy said.

To strengthen road safety measures, the Karnataka government has established the State Road Safety Authority, which is actively working on awareness campaigns. Additionally, the state is setting up automated driving test tracks in 42 regional transport offices (RTOs) to ensure transparent, technology-driven driving tests.

The minister also announced the establishment of Automated Vehicle Testing Stations in all districts to conduct scientific, interference-free vehicle fitness checks during the renewal of vehicle permits.

The event was attended by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Dayanand, Transport Department Secretary Dr. N.V. Prasad, Transport and Road Safety Commissioner A.M. Yogeesh, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic & Road Safety) K.V. Sharath Chandra, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anucheth, Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sports Chetan, as well as actors Vijay Raghavendra, Pranitha, and Sampada, among others.