Foreign-funded campaign alleged against Dharmasthala Temple: VHP
Memorandum accuses vested interests of AI-driven propaganda
Mangaluru: The revered Dharmasthala Temple in Karnataka has become the centre of a controversy, with organisations alleging a deliberate plot to undermine its religious sanctity through foreign-funded misinformation campaigns.
In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, The Vishwa Hindu Parishat has sought an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
They allege that crores of rupees have been spent to create and circulate artificial intelligence-based videos across social media platforms, aiming to tarnish the temple’s reputation internationally.
Reports suggest that international media known for anti-India narratives have amplified these stories, while domestic groups, including the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political affiliate, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), have allegedly supported the campaign. The memorandum also raises concerns over NGOs with foreign links encouraging such activities, calling it a matter of national security.
Leaders argue that beyond religious sentiments, this episode challenges India’s sovereignty by weaponising misinformation. “Such propaganda is not just against a temple; it undermines faith and creates discord,” the appeal stated.
The demand for a central probe underscores growing concern over digital disinformation campaigns targeting cultural institutions. Authorities are yet to issue an
official response.