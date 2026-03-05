Foreign tourists join thousands in vibrant Holi celebrations at Hampi

Hosapete (Vijayanagara): The historic town of Hampi witnessed a spectacular celebration of Holi on Wednesday as thousands of people, including hundreds of foreign tourists, gathered in front of the famed Virupaksha Temple to immerse themselves in a riot of colours.

Known as “Dakshina Kashi” and revered as the sacred site where Lord Shiva is believed to have burnt Manmatha, Hampi transformed into a vibrant canvas as people began assembling from as early as 10 am. Visitors exchanged greetings, smeared colours on one another and danced to the rhythmic beats of traditional drums.

As foreign tourists started arriving one by one, the festive energy soared. Within hours, their numbers swelled into the hundreds, blending seamlessly with local youth and other travellers. Soaked in shades of red, blue, yellow, green and pink, it became nearly impossible to distinguish locals from visitors. The Rathabeedi (chariot street) in Hampi appeared like a rare, single-hued world where nationalities dissolved into colour and celebration.

The revellers moved in groups from the temple premises towards Janata Plot, circling the area before returning to the temple frontage and continuing their playful colour splashing. Eventually, many made their way towards the banks of the Tungabhadra river for a refreshing bath after hours of revelry. For nearly three hours, music, dance and laughter echoed across the heritage town, creating an unforgettable visual spectacle.

Pushcarts loaded with coloured powders trailed behind the dancing crowds, ensuring there was no shortage of hues. The sight of foreigners dressed in T-shirts, skirts and casual summer wear, all drenched in vibrant colours, drew attention. Their enthusiastic participation, dance styles and camaraderie with locals reflected the universal spirit of Holi — unity beyond boundaries.

One unique aspect of Hampi’s Holi is the absence of loud DJ music. Instead, participants danced to the sounds of traditional instruments like dolu and tamate. While a few youngsters expecting modern beats seemed slightly disappointed, most appreciated the authenticity and cultural flavour of the celebration.

Hampi’s Holi has grown into a major tourist attraction over the years. Many international travellers plan their visit specifically during the festival season. Despite the scorching summer heat, the town draws large crowds annually, and this year was no exception.

The presence of hundreds of foreign tourists added to the festive fervour, reinforcing Hampi’s status as a global cultural hotspot.