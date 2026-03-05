Awareness programme held on World Hearing Day

Kurnool: Marking World Hearing Day, an awareness programme was organised in Kurnool to sensitise children with hearing impairment and their parents on the importance of ear health and early intervention on Wednesday. The event was conducted at District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC), and AP Government Tribal Girls Residential High School under the supervision of district RBSK and Non-Communicable Diseases Programme Officer Dr N Maheshwara Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Maheshwara Prasad emphasised that prolonged exposure to high-decibel sounds can result in irreversible hearing damage. He noted that hearing is fundamental to communication, learning, and overall cognitive development. With the growing use of headsets, earbuds, and high-volume sound systems, especially among youth, the risk of hearing impairment has increased considerably. He advised maintaining sound levels below 80 decibels and urged people to remain alert to early symptoms such as persistent ringing in the ears, difficulty in hearing conversations, or the need to raise the volume of electronic devices.

The official underscored the need for special attention in children, as untreated hearing loss can adversely affect speech, language development, and academic performance. Public participation in reducing noise pollution was also stressed during the programme.

DEIC Paediatrician Dr Srujana elaborated on the causes and prevention of hearing loss and highlighted the crucial role of audiologists in early detection and rehabilitation. She informed parents about treatment options, including cochlear implant surgery for eligible children, and explained various welfare schemes being implemented by the State and Central governments for children with hearing impairment.