Forest Minister Eshwar condoles the passing of ‘Vrukshamatha’ Saalumarada Thimmakka

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Padma Shri awardee and renowned environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, affectionately known as “Vrukshamatha (Mother of Trees)”.

In his condolence message, the Minister said Thimmakka was a symbol of Karnataka’s pride and an inspiration for environmental conservation. “Though she had no children of her own, she nurtured trees like her children and taught the world the true value of greenery,” he said.

Despite being unlettered, Thimmakka made an extraordinary contribution to environmental protection, earning prestigious recognitions, including the Padma Shri and several honorary doctorates. Recalling her humility, the Minister said, “She affectionately placed her hand on the head of the President of India who presented her the award. The then President Ram Nath Kovind received her blessing with equal humility.”

Born in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, Thimmakka settled in Hulikal after marrying Bikkala Chikkayya of the village. When the couple could not have children, they turned their grief into purpose by planting 385 banyan trees along the 94-km state highway stretch from Kudur to Hulikal. These trees today shelter hundreds of birds and offer shade to countless travelers. Inspired by her work, many youths across the state have taken up afforestation.

The Minister mentioned that the Forest Department has established tree parks in her name. Globally recognized, Thimmakka was listed among the BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women.

“Saalumarada Thimmakka protected trees, and in turn, became a revered figure across the world. Her life and service continue to inspire generations. I offer my heartfelt tributes to the departed soul. Om Shanti,” Khandre said in his message.