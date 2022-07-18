Forest officers radio collaring rogue elephants

Chamarajanagara: The Male Mahadeshwara hills wildlife wing forest officers launched radio collaring of wild elephants programme since Sunday. Wild elephants have been a menace in human habitats in Ponnachi village and surrounding areas in Hanur taluk on slopes of Male Mahadeshwara hills since six months.





Farmers complained to Deputy Commissioner Charulatha that wild elephants are destroying lakhs of rupees crop in a night while Forest department did not provide any compensation and take steps to prevent elephants entering into human habitats.





The DC instructed forest officers to look in to the issue. Speaking to this paper on Monday MM Hills wild life wing deputy conservator of Forests V Yedukondalu said that 'We have planned to put radio collar to two tuskers which are causing trouble frequently. On Sunday we managed to fix radio collar to one elephant and operation is going on to fix radio collar to another elephant.





He said through radio collar we track the movement of rogue elephants and officials would drive away back that elephants into forest if they come to villages'. He said the operation would be completed within next two three days.