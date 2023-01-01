Forest watcher dies in jumbo attack

Mysuru: A 36-year-old forest department guard died in an elephant attack in Nagarahole Wild Life Sanctuary on Saturday night. Mahadevaswamy, who had been working as a temporary forest watcher, for the last 10 years, suffered grievous injuries and died in the incident that took place near Sollapur in Metikuppe forest area of Nagarhole National Park. Rajesh, another watcher, at the spot, surprisingly escaped with minor injuries. Mahadevaswamy's mortal remains were sent to HD Kote government hospital for autopsy.

In recent times, the farmers are fed up with the increase in elephant attacks in some districts of the state. Despite the best efforts from forest officials, there are instances where the people of the village died due to the attacks. Until Saturday, the lone elephant which killed three people in Mysuru was captured by the forest officials by administering sedatives through Operation Elephant.

Alleging that the wild elephant menace has increased in several parts of the state and officials have failed to check the menace, the locals staged protests in many parts of the state.

They said that the government along with the forest department officials failed to capture the rogue elephants.

Following severe protests in Hassan district, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has taken a decision to double the compensation given in connection with the elephant-human conflict deaths. In view of the above, the compensation amount given for the loss of human life has been enhanced from existing Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The government has increased the amount of compensation for permanent disability to Rs 5 lakh, the compensation amount for the remaining partially disabled, injured, loss of life or permanent disability.

In a reply to the question in the recently concluded assembly session held in Belgavi,

the Revenue Minister R. Ashok assured that all necessary steps were being taken to prevent wild animals from entering villages.