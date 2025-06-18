Former Cong MP DK Suresh summoned by ED

Bengaluru: Former Congress MP D K Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering investigation tied to alleged financial transactions involving Aishwarya Gowda and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni. The summons follows ED raids on Kulkarni’s residence, which reportedly uncovered evidence of financial dealings connected to Suresh and Gowda.

Suresh, notified of the summons on Tuesday at around 12:30 pm, was directed to appear before the ED on June 19. Citing prior engagements, he requested a rescheduling to June 23, informing officials verbally and confirming the request via email. “I was away when the ED arrived, but I returned to receive the summons,” Suresh stated. “The documents didn’t clarify the case initially, but I now understand the context. I’ve asked to appear on Monday instead of Thursday due to my commitments,” he said.

Suresh allegedly denied any wrongdoing, refuting claims by Gowda, who allegedly posed as his sister to deceive individuals. He emphasised that he had previously lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru police against Gowda for misrepresenting their relationship.

The ED has requested several documents from Suresh, which he claims are irrelevant to the investigation. Nonetheless, he pledged full cooperation, stating he would address all queries during his appearance. The probe, centred on allegations of money laundering, stems from Gowda’s purported schemes, which involved exploiting claimed connections to high-profile politicians to defraud individuals.

This development has intensified scrutiny on political figures in Karnataka, raising questions about the misuse of influence in financial dealings. The ED’s investigation is ongoing, with authorities expected to delve deeper into the evidence collected during recent searches.