Former home minister A Jnanendra Demands Probe into Yatindra Siddaramaiah's Video

Shimoga : Former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, has called for an investigation into a video involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yatindra Siddaramaiah. The video, which has raised questions about Yatindra's involvement in government affairs, has prompted concerns about potential misuse of power.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tirthahalli, Jnanendra emphasized the need for transparency and accountability. He urged a thorough investigation into the content of the video, questioning Yatindra Siddaramaiah's actions and the direction he may be giving in the mobile conversation captured in the footage. He stated that while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has the authority to govern, concerns arise when his son appears to be influencing government affairs.

In a separate statement, former ministers and BJP leaders R. Ashok, Dr. C. N. Ashwatthanarayan, and Kota Srinivasa Pujari, called for legal action against Yatindra Siddaramaiah. They asserted that the video is evidence of Yatindra exercising the Chief Minister's power, raising concerns about the misuse of authority within the government. Opposition leaders criticized the Congress government, alleging that, in the six months since coming to power, the state has seen minimal development work. Former ministers questioned the efficacy of the government, contrasting its performance with the claims made when the BJP was in power. The BJP leaders demanded accountability and a thorough investigation into Yatindra Siddaramaiah's video.



In response, Congress leaders urged caution, emphasizing the need for a fair and unbiased inquiry. While acknowledging the seriousness of the matter, they stressed the importance of following proper legal procedures before drawing conclusions. The political developments surrounding the video have heightened tensions between the ruling Congress party and the BJP, with both sides demanding clarity and accountability.

