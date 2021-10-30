Fortis Hospital launches de-addiction program

Bengaluru: Combating the growing incidence of substance abuse disorder in the State and providing comprehensive care to the patients in a multi-speciality setup, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru has launched a dedicated de-addiction program.



As per the National Drug Treatment Centre, AIIMS(NDDTC), 2.8 per cent of Indians(approx 31 million individuals) within the age group of 10-75 years are current users of cannabis, 0.66% (7.2 million individuals) are problem users and 0.25% (2.5 million individuals) are dependent users.

A study by the International Journal of Contemporary Medical Research (IJCMR) showed the prevalence of cannabis was found in Chandigarh (29.33%), followed by Punjab (12.39%), Bangalore / Karnataka (2.90%), Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh (1.20%) and Gujarat (1%).

Doctors noted that the pandemic also led to an increase in substance abuse.

"Covid-19 has taken a toll on the mental health which has resulted into a growing dependence on substance use during the pandemic. People with Substance -use disorders may be aware of their problems but find it difficult to stop even if they want to. These dependent behaviours may lead to physical and psychological problems as well as interpersonal conflicts at home and workplace" said Dr Venkatesh Babu, Consultant, Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore.

They have also observed an increase in alcohol use disorders which has resulted in the liver, urology, oncology and cardiac cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore, said "We have realized that every disease requires highly specialized care combined with a multi-disciplinary set-up to manage the disease better. As part of the programme, we are offering a one-week detoxification program and a two-week Detoxification with relapse prevention program to help people make a comeback.

Backed by mental health experts along with specialist doctors, the program takes a comprehensive approach. The program will comprise of

psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, counselling psychologists, yoga therapists, nutritionists, a 24X7 stress helpline number and a physician or a disease specialist intervention whenever required to help the patients tackle the disease better."

This is the first specialised program in Bengaluru and will focus on detoxification, managing withdrawals, maintaining abstinence, and endeavouring to bring the whole body back to good health. The programme will also offer treatment through in-patient management at the hospital with daily psychiatry and clinical psychology consultations. it will also provide comprehensive diagnostic psychological evaluations, screening with psychiatric rating scales, medication-assisted detoxifications, individualized psychotherapy sessions, along with family and group therapy sessions, medical management of comorbid physical conditions, nutrition and yoga.

Shri Harish Pandey, IPS, DCP-South Bangalore, said, "We are uncovering a widespread prevalence of drug abuse among the young population in the city. Although we are working hard to cut the chain of demand and supply of drugs in the city, eradication is only possible with tough measures at the enforcement and judicial levels. At the same time, de-addiction is also important as every person made free of drug abuse is an ambassador against the menace of drugs."