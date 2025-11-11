Fostering workplace wellness

Bengaluru: IT services major Infosys, in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), on Monday announced the launch of ‘Wellness Matters: Mental Health First Aider Training Manual’, a practical guide designed to help employees recognise early signs of mental distress, offer peer support, and connect individuals with professional help. This initiative aims to foster psychologically safe and inclusive workplace culture, it said.

“The Mental Health First Aider Training manual covers essential areas such as self-awareness, self-care, understanding mental health conditions, addressing substance use concerns, and basic counselling skills. It empowers employees to identify early signs of distress and facilitate appropriate support,” Infosys said in a statement.

According to the statement, a ‘training of trainers’ model further enables certified participants to cascade this learning within their teams, embedding a culture of mental wellness across the organisation. “As part of this initiative, Infosys has trained its entire team of Human Resource professionals in India as Mental Health First Aiders, creating a crucial first-response layer of support for employees across the organisation,” it said.

The company said that the manual is the result of a year-long co-creative effort between the Infosys wellness team and NIMHANS. “The engagement began with focus group discussions to understand employees’ well-being needs.

A multidisciplinary team of NIMHANS mental health professionals, including psychiatric social workers, psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, and public health specialists, along with the Infosys (Health Assessment & Lifestyle Enrichment) team, designed and delivered training programs based on these insights,” it added.