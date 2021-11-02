Foundation stone for construction of road-over-bridge at Koppal laid

Koppal: The foundation stones for construction of road-over-bridges for the level crossing gate No. 66 at Koppal and level crossing gate No. 72 at Ginigera and the newly installed lifts at Koppal Railway Station was inaugurated on Monday.



Minister of Mines and Geology, Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, and District In-charge Minister of Koppal, Halappa Basappa Achar inaugurated the construction at Koppal Railway Station.

South Western Railways(SWR) is taking up construction of road-over-bridges and road-under-bridges at several locations to discourage trespassing across rail tracks and ensure smooth transit for road vehicles. SWR has also eliminated all unmanned level crossing (LC) in its jurisdiction.

The road-over-bridge for LC No. 66 at Koppal & LC No. 72 at Ginigera have been approved on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis. The Government of Karnataka will bear the expense of Rs. Rs 23.66 crores and Rs 20.32 crores respectively. The project is aimed to be completed in 18 months. These road-over-bridges once completed are expected to create free-flowing traffic in the Koppal-Kushtagi route and the Koppal-Gangavati route respectively.