Four cases against Roshan Saldanha transfered to CID

Mangaluru: In a significant escalation of the ongoing probe into alleged financial fraud, the Director General & Inspector General of Police has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over four cases registered against Roshan Saldanha. The directive, issued on August 13, targets the period in which investigators believe Saldanha orchestrated a multi-crore loan and land fraud scheme.

The cases include two from the CEN police station (Crime Nos. 22/2025 and 40/2025) and two from Kankanady (Nos. 109/2025 and 115/2025), all under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Estimated fraud amounts span from ₹10 crore to over ₹200 crore.

Saldanha, 43, was arrested in July at his extravagant mansion in Bajal, replete with secret rooms and a staged opulence that helped lure businessmen into fraudulent loan agreements. The CEN police froze ₹3.7 crore, linked to victims across states.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped in, probing money-laundering aspects.

They raided five premises, froze ₹3.8 crore, and traced ₹5.8 crore spent on fishing boats under the name of Saldanha’s wife.

City police have been instructed to transfer all relevant files and officers to the CID, which will conduct a comprehensive inquiry and report its findings to the DG & IGP.