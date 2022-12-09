Four Students In Karnataka Suspended For Burqa Dance

Four male students were suspended from the St. Joseph Engineering College at Vamanjoor in Mangaluru, Karnataka, after a video of them dancing in burqas went viral and sparked outrage on social media.The students had performed a dance to a well-known Bollywood song at the college's opening ceremony. On Wednesday night, the video went viral, and online users dubbed the dance as "obscene." However, the suspended students were frok third year.



According to college insiders, the college administration intervened and suspended the students until an investigation was conducted after the brief video of the performance went viral on social media. The Muslim community is represented by the students who have been suspended. In a news release, the college administration stated that a cultural programme was held in honour of a department's freshmen day.

Dr Sudheer M, Principal in-charge of St Joseph Engineering college said that the video clip, which is making the rounds on social media, shows a portion of the dance performed by Muslim students who snuck onto the stage during the informal portion of the students association's inaugural celebration.

Students involved have been suspended until an investigation is conducted because it was not a part of the approved course. Everyone on campus is aware that there are rigorous rules in place in this area, and the institution does not encourage or condone any actions that would undermine community harmony.