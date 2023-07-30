Four women dies after car falls into canal

Mandya: Four women died near Gamanahalli in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district when their car fell into a canal while they were going to invite relatives for pooja.



The mishap occured on Saturday night at around 8.30 pm. The deceased identified as Mahadevamma(50) , wife of Doddaiya of Goravanahalli village, T.Naraseepur taluk, and her close relatives Rekha, Sanjana, Mahadevi drowned in the water. The car fell into the Vishveshwaraiah canal, upside down on the outskirts of Gamanahalli village.

The car driver Manoj escaped with his life in the incident. According to eye witness four women could not able to come out from the car as it fell upside down. The bodies have been sent to Srirangapatna taluk government hospital for autopsy.

As there is no barrier the car fell into the canal as driver could not see canal in the dark. A case has been registered in Arakere police station regarding the incident. On Thursday a person was died after his car fell in to same canal in other village. The villagers urged Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) authorities to constuct barrier to prevent mishaps and loss of human life.