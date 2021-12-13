  • Menu
Four Workmen Lost Their Lives Away When An Onion-Laden Vehicle Flipped OverIn Karnataka

On Monday, four individuals were killed in a tragic road accident, that took place at Alur junction on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway in Hiriyur taluk of the district while traveling from Gadag to Bengaluru in an onion-laden truck.

Hanumappa, 30 years old, Prashanth, 36 years old, Gurappa, 30 years old, and Ramesh, 26years old were all residents of Huilagolu village in Gadag district when they died. According to sources, Ramesh died in a hospital as a result of his injuries, while others died on the spot. Sangappa and Anand are being treated at the Hiriyur taluk hospital for their injuries. On the onion-laden truck, all the dead have been fast asleep. The truck's tires suddenly burst, causing the accident.

According to authorities, the truck hit the divider shortly after the tire broke and then went turtle on the road. The driver immediately got out of the car and fled the area. Commuters were inconvenienced because the onion sacks were dispersed on the road. Radhika G, Superintendent of Police, and her team went to the scene and handled the rescue operation. The police in Hiriyur are looking into the matter.

