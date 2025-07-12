Free bus facility for students in govt schools

Bengaluru: In a major step toward strengthening public education, the government has announced free bus transportation for all students studying from LKG to PUC in Karnataka Public Schools (KPS). The initiative is aimed at improving accessibility, attendance, and the overall quality of education in government-run schools across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared the news via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, highlighting the government’s commitment to ensuring a bright future for children studying in public schools. “The government is committed to the bright future of government school students. As part of strengthening Karnataka Public Schools, we are launching free bus services for students studying from LKG to PUC,” said DCM Shivakumar. This student transportation scheme adds to the list of progressive welfare programs initiated by the state, such as the Shakti Scheme, which currently provides free bus services to women across Karnataka.

With this move, the Karnataka Government has once again underlined its commitment to inclusive, accessible, and quality education for all—especially for underprivileged children.

Beneficiaries: Studentsfrom LKG to PUC enrolled in Karnataka Public Schools, Children from economically weaker sections, especially in rural and remote areas, It improves attendance and learning outcomes in government schools. It is a major support system for families struggling with transportation costs and strengthens the government’s mission to empower and revamp public education.