Free bus pass for working women from April 1: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Steps will be initiated to provide a free bus pass facility for working women and school children from April 1, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking after dedicating KSRTC's Volvo Multi Axel BS4-9600 Sleeper Buses here on Tuesday, CM Basavaraj Bommai said the purpose of chalking out this scheme was to enable women to become self-reliant with respect.' At the time of starting schools, a minimum of five buses must be operated in each taluk. More grants will be released, if necessary. Transport plays an important role in economic development because of this it has been given priority and announced free pass facility for working women and school children in the state budget FY 2023-24. Our government is always with the working staff and the management and let us provide a good service to the commuters' he added.

Bommai said a special transport team called 'Ambari' was dedicated to the state today which has the sleeper facility. Several good features are provided in this fleet of buses just like the railway sleeper coaches. The earlier edition of Volvo buses was not comfortable and understanding this the multi-axel buses have been designed to provide good facilities to the commuters. Henceforth, the night journey on these buses will be comfortable. The state transport corporation should buy some more buses.

Bommai said the KSRTC has a rich history and had been providing quality service. "During college days, we were traveling in the red buses and at that time there was a good relationship between driver and commuters. Even today, rural people will like to identify their journey with KSRTC. But now it is facing stiff competition from the private operators who operate the buses only on the profit-making routes and other routes to the STC. The need of the hour was to make prepare plans to make a profit by operating the buses in the service sector as well as in commercial routes and chalk out the operation accordingly.

The CM Bommai said he is optimistic of seeing a sea change in the KSRTC in the coming days and wished it must stand on its strength for which steps are taken. All sectors witnessed steep falls post-Covid pandemic and it did not spare even KSRTC. At that time, the government intervened and extended financial help for almost two years to pay the salary, fuel expenses, and other. The government had given Rs 4600 crore to STC which has been in losses and recently another Rs 1000 crore was given. "We are ready to provide all kinds of support including tax concession. But the Corporations must plug the leakage and focus on making a profit. Transparency must be ensured in the purchase of spare parts, oil, and tyre. It is the wish of everyone that the STC must make a profit. He said a proposal has been submitted seeking a hike in the staff salary and a suitable decision will be taken after looking into the financial commitments and discussing it with the employees. Technology is changing so are the choices of commuters. By taking note of the same, they must compete with the private operators and win the people's hearts.

The KSRTC is one of the largest public transport providers in India, operating 28 lakh kms through its 8000 schedules and carrying 28 lakh passengers. Around 17% of students are availing the transport services provided by the Corporation, and it is earning Rs.10 crores/day.