Fresh probe ordered into construction of swimming pool by Rohini Sindhuri

Mysuru: The State revenue secretary has ordered Mysuru regional commissioner to probe the construction of a swimming pool by former DC Rohini Sindhuri in her official residence Jala Sannidhi.

KR Nagar JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh has submitted a complaint that Rohini constructed the swimming pool by violating norms in heritage building.

He has also demanded suspension of the IAS officer for constructing the swimming pool allegedly without permission of the heritage committee. He has alleged that vitrified tiles were installed in the pathway in violation of norms. However Rohini Sindhuri, who was transferred out of Mysuru following a public spat between her and Mysuru city corporation commissioner Shilpa Nag, gave an explanation to regional commissioner claiming

she did not violate any norms of heritage building. In the explanation she said the construction of swimming pool was taken up by Nirmiti Kendra as a low-cost model to be replicated in all taluk centers.

But Mahesh filed a fresh complaint with Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and chief secretary for allegations made against him by Sindhuri. The revenue secretary ordered the regional commissioner to submit report within seven days.

Even after transfer of Sindhuri, MP Pratap Simha made a fresh attack on her by saying she did not manage Covid situation well.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Simha said that he knew the condition was worse in May as more than 1000 people succumbed to Covid. He said the positive rate was the highest Mysuru among all districts in the State in May with 28 percent. After strenuous efforts by officials it came down to 10 per cent now.