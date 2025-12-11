Reddit Begins Testing Gray Checkmark Verification for Select Users

Reddit has begun testing a new verification system, introducing a gray checkmark that will appear next to select usernames across the platform. Announced as a “limited alpha test,” the feature aims to bring more clarity to user identities without compromising Reddit’s longstanding culture of pseudonymity.

As part of this early rollout, Reddit says it has “selected a group of public figures and trusted partners” to participate. These users must opt in, maintain accounts in good standing and “actively contribute” on the platform. Importantly, the company notes that verification “doesn’t grant special privileges.”

Unlike other platforms, Reddit is not yet allowing users to request verification. Meanwhile, businesses that currently display the “Official” label — a feature introduced in 2023 — will see it replaced by the new gray checkmark.

Reaffirming the platform’s identity-first philosophy, Reddit stated, “Pseudonymity has always been a core principle of Reddit, and this remains true with verified profiles.” The company emphasised that verification is voluntary, opt-in and not tied to status. Instead, the goal is to reduce the workload for moderators who often authenticate users manually.

Reddit hopes this test will pave the way for a consistent, transparent method for individuals and brands to identify themselves across the platform.