From loom to label: Stepping up sustainable innovation

Bengaluru: As India ascends among global apparel sourcing hubs in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, the Department of Fashion Technology at Salem-based Sona College of Technology is making strategic strides to position itself as a leader in sustainable fashion innovation, cutting-edge textile research, and technical skill development.

Reflecting its philosophy of “From Loom to Label,” the department equips students with end-to-end expertise—from the fundamentals of fabric manufacturing and textile engineering to the latest in design technology and fashion innovation.

The department is currently engaged in more than half a dozen research projects in areas such as advanced technical textiles, assistive textile technologies for differently-abled women, cotton waste upcycling, and loom waste minimisation.

These projects have secured an estimated funding of Rs5 crore from bodies including the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), SIDBI, and the Department of Science and Technology (DST).