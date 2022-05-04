GAIL pipeline relocation delays Namma Metro work

Bengaluru: The relocation of gas pipeline is delaying the work of Namma Metro train, This has reduced the working speed of the Metro rail line connecting the Silk Board to the BIAL airport.

The Phase II of the A (Silk Board - KR Puram) and B (KR Puram - Airport) work on the metro train line on outer ring road is going on in full swing. Gas pipeline evacuation work is underway on the second phase of the A-route, Kadubeesanahalli and the B-route KR Puram.

While the officials of the Gas Authority of India (GAIL) had promised in a high-level committee meeting chaired by the chief secretary of the state government that the work of pipeline relocation work on 2A route by September 2021 and the 2B route in October would be completed. This was also proposed at the 40th, 41st and 42nd meetings of the Metro Rail project. The 43rd meeting was held on the April 27 and even there the topic was discussed. GAIL has not yet completed works near Kadubeesanahalli and KR Puram, BMRCL officials have explained that the Metro rail line work cannot be carried there. If GAIL delays further, it will affect the work of the metro route. GAIL is requested to complete the work as soon as possible.

Commenting on this, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez said, This was discussed at a high-level committee meeting. GAIL said the work would be completed as soon as possible. He made it clear that the project would be implemented within the stipulated time.

Church agrees to give up space

The head of All Saints Church near Richmond Town on Hosur Road has agreed to give up some space for the Reach-6 Metro Rail line. Now the four-year-old dispute over the Reach-6 Metro Rail Line space has settled.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez has spoken with us. Ebenezer Premkumar of the church said in a press conference that as per the agreement it has been agreed to provide 218 square meters of space.