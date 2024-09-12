Ganesh procession violence: Union Minister Kumaraswamy to visit K'taka on Sep 13

New Delhi: Reacting to the incident of violence during the Ganesh idol immersion procession in Karnataka's Mandya district, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has said that he will visit the spot on Friday and also urged the Congress-led state government not to arrest innocent people.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Thursday, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said, "The Congress government had rendered the police officers inactive and the incident of violence is a direct consequence of it. Murders and robberies are taking place rampantly in the state."

"It is your (Congress) administrative fault and the blame is pinned on me," he added.

"During my tenure as Chief Minister of Karnataka, why were there no communal clashes then? It is before the people that after you (Congress) came to power, what programmes have you taken up for the protection of society? Where should businessmen who suffered crores of losses go now? Do you have minimum common sense?" he asked the Congress government.

"The Congress leaders are lecturing me after the violence. The person who worked with me is also issuing statements against me. I have been in the position of CM twice. How did I manage the state? Why were there no incidents of communal clashes then? The days are not too far when the Congress is going to suffer," he said, hitting out at the Congress government.

"There is no time for the Congress leaders to digest the discussion going on regarding the cases of corruption against them. They should stop arresting innocent people. In the pretext of the incident of violence, they are dragging everyone to the police station and arresting them. Statements are made about the arrest of 50 persons and more are likely to be arrested. The real culprit would have gone away by now. If the police arrest those who provide bread for the family here, where should the families go? What would be their plight?" Kumaraswamy asked.

"I am going to visit Nagamangala tomorrow morning and conduct a spot inspection. I will get first-hand information from the people on what had happened. The government should tell the truth. The media reports showed petrol bombs being used by rioters which proves that the incident was pre-planned. I will reach Nagamangala tomorrow and gather information. I won't get one-sided information. Once I get all the information, I will address the media," he said.