Gangapur bandh total with devotees demanding facilities a la Kashi temple

Kalaburagi: Led by activist Shivakumar Nattikaar, a bandh was called in Gangapur on Thursday to demand the development of the Deval Ganagapur Dattatreya Temple area along the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The response to the bandh was overwhelmingly positive.

All major roads and shop entrances in the area remained closed. The road leading to the Bhima River bridge was blocked with thorny barricades, halting traffic. Vehicles coming from the Azamapur route were completely stopped, forcing devotees from Maharashtra, Telangana, and other districts to walk on foot towards the temple.

Despite Shivakumar Nattikaar’s two-week-long hunger strike demanding development of the site, the district administration has not responded. Frustrated, the supporters called for the bandh, causing inconvenience to pilgrims.Leaders from various parties, including legislators, former legislators, BJP, JD(S), and Congress, visited the protest site, expressing support. They assured that the development of the area was essential and promised to raise the issue with state and central authorities. However, so far, no positive response or development has materialized from the government.

The indefinite hunger strike entered its 15th day on Thursday. While political leaders have shown support, district officials, including the district magistrate—also the temple president—and district ministers, have not visited the site or offered any assurances.

Observers believe that the lack of interest in developing the Dattatreya Temple indicates a disregard for its importance, leading to rising anger among protesters.

Despite the collective efforts of the villagers, the district administration remains indifferent. To alert authorities, the villagers organized the bandh, voluntarily closing their shops and participating in the protest.

The villagers and supporters have expressed their frustration over the government’s indifference and are determined to continue their protest until their demands for the temple’s development are addressed.