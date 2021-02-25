Garbage burning near Bhoganhalli lake fills homes with smoke, soot 

Bengaluru: The officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) often pat on their back for fewer garbage burning incidents but the happenings near Bhoganhalli lake fly in the face of their tall claims.



The residents of Bhoganhalli experience the worst as smoke and soot blows into their living rooms every evening due to the burning of dry grass and garbage near the lake.

A resident, Sharmila, has started an online petition to highlight the issue. Speaking to The Hans India, she said, "The lake is surrounded by residential communities on one side, schools, restaurants and complexes on one side, private lands and forested land on another side. The land around the lake is covered with garbage and weed. To make matters worse miscreants (public, garbage trucks, Bhoganhalli village residents etc) set the weeds, plants and garbage on fire."

The residents have raised the issue with the enforcement agencies but often their complaints go unanswered.

Sharmila adds, "Authorities point fingers at each other after making a visit to the location. No action has been taken till date and the smoke and soot continue to trouble the residents."

Another resident, Avi, says at times when the burning took place close to his residence compound the residents extinguished the fire.

"We cannot enter the forested land as there is no access. We have complained to the BBMP commissioner and then the health officers visited the site. Since we have raised a strong voice against such violations, the garbage is thrown away from our compound. However, the problem still exists but the modus operandi has changed," he adds.

There have been instances of nosebleeds among kids, asthma and breathing issues among elders and instances of adults suffering severe headache are reported often. Avi said though these happenings may not be directly related to the burning of garbage, the aggravation of health issues is a high possibility.

The ward's Assistant Executive Engineer (BBMP) Mamatha has asked the BBMP marshals to check brazen violations. However, she denied the allegations of violations by BBMP drivers.

"I have visited the place personally and spoken with the villagers and they said that the burning usually takes place in the evening. There is no involvement of BBMP auto tippers as they are GPS enabled and we can easily track such violations. I have instructed the marshals to take action. Regular monitoring is being done," she said.