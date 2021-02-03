X
Gas tanker topples on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway, leads to traffic jam

Highlights

Traffic movement on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru stretch of National Highway 75 was hit on Tuesday early morning after an LPG tanker toppled near Soorikumer near Mani.

Mangaluru: Traffic movement on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru stretch of National Highway 75 was hit on Tuesday early morning after an LPG tanker toppled near Soorikumer near Mani. The police said that the tanker was on its way to Bengaluru from Mangaluru when the driver lost control near a curve. The police team rushed to the spot as soon as the information received from commuters and diverted the vehicles to other roads.

The vehicles going from Mangaluru to Bengaluru were diverted via Kalladka and Vitla road while those coming from Bengaluru and Uppinangady were diverted via Mani, Budoli and Kabaka. The technical team which controls the gas leakage arrived at the spot. The nearby residents were instructed by the police department not to light fire for some time.

