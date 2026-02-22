GBA auctions properties worth over Rs 437 crore tax arrears

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has initiated auction proceedings against properties whose owners have failed to clear long-pending property tax dues amounting to Rs 437 crore.

According to officials, nearly 7,000 properties have defaulted on payment of property tax. Demand notices were issued to the defaulters, followed by SMS alerts, IVRS calls and field-level follow-ups. Despite these measures, the dues remained unpaid.

Subsequently, attachment orders were issued against the properties. Even after more than 60 days of issuing attachment notices, several owners did not clear the arrears. As a final step under the provisions of the Greater Bengaluru Administration Act, 2024, the civic body proceeded to auction the properties.

Officials clarified that property owners were given an opportunity to settle their dues before the auction. In cases where the pending tax was paid prior to the auction date, the sale process was cancelled. However, a number of defaulters failed to make payments, prompting the authority to move ahead with the auction.

Beginning with cases involving the highest arrears, joint commissioners of respective zones conducted auction proceedings on Friday.

In Friday’s auction, a total of seven properties were sold to recover pending property tax — two in the North City zone and five in the East City zone.

The authority stated that the auction process will continue in a phased manner until substantial recovery of arrears is achieved.

It has urged all property owners who have received auction notices to immediately clear their outstanding dues to avoid coercive action.

Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil said the drive aims to ensure fiscal discipline and improve revenue realisation for civic infrastructure and public services in the city.