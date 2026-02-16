GBA unveils new lake management plan

Bengaluru: Ina move aimed at revitalising the city’s water bodies and boosting eco-tourism, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has proposed introducing boating facilities in 10 prominent lakes across the city.

Once known as the “City of Lakes,” Bengaluru has witnessed a steady decline in the condition of many of its water bodies due to pollution, sewage inflow, and lack of sustained maintenance. Against this backdrop, the GBA’s new plan seeks to improve lake management while also encouraging public engagement through regulated recreational activities. Bengaluru has a total of 183 lakes. In the first phase, boating facilities are proposed at Ulsoor Lake, Kaggadasapura Lake, Nayandahalli Lake, Sankey Tank, Yelahanka Lake, Rachenahalli Lake, Vengayyana Kere, Begur Lake, Rampura Lake and Madiwala Lake

The project will be implemented in coordination with the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority and the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation. Officials said the boating facilities would be eco-friendly, fuel-free, and designed to ensure minimal disturbance to aquatic life. According to the GBA, the initiative aims to attract more visitors to the lakes, thereby generating interest and support for their upkeep and conservation. Preparations are reportedly underway to introduce boating at the historic Sankey Tank in Malleswaram as well.

However, the proposal has triggered debate among residents and environmental observers. Critics argue that several lakes in the city continue to face serious issues, including untreated sewage inflow, poor water quality, and seasonal drying. In many cases, lakes either have insufficient water levels during summer or are affected by contamination.

Questions have also been raised about the feasibility of introducing boating in lakes where water quality remains a concern. Environmental groups have stressed that improving water availability and ensuring proper treatment of inflows should precede recreational development.

While the GBA maintains that the project is intended to enhance public engagement and lake conservation, stakeholders have called for a more comprehensive approach that addresses fundamental ecological challenges before launching boating activities.