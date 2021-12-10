Gen. Bipin Rawat wanted India to be Atma Nirbhar in defence production: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat was a strong votary of Atma Nirbhar in defence production and was instrumental in starting production of many arms and equipment within the country, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said



Speaking to media persons at Vidhana Soudha, he said Gen. Rawat had a big role in inspiring DRDO and other organisations to excel in their achievements in defence production. Apart from innovation and development of modern weapon systems and equipment, he pushed for transfer of technology to encourage participation of private sector also in defence production. Gen. Rawat was the head of all the three wings of armed forces, Bommai said. Gen Rawat had shown unprecedented tough stand on many issues related India's security. His strong posture against China during the recent border stand-off had compelled the neighbouring troops to retreat. The nation needed his leadership for the years ahead too, Bommai said. "Recognising his service and dedication, Prime Minister Modi had appointed him the CDS. It is not just the defence forces, the entire country has lost a great leader. His life story is inspirational. Our children should be taught about his patriotism and sacrifices," Bommai said.

Gen. Rawat had a close association with Karnataka, especially Kodagu. He was all praise for Gen.Cariappa and Gen.Thimmaiah in his address whenever he spoke, Bommai recalled.